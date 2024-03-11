Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt At The Red Carpet

Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie at the Oscars.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The Oscars are back! The 96th Academy Awards is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Returning as the host for the second consecutive time and fourth time in his career is Jimmy Kimmel. Among the top nominees this year are Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall and Poor Things.
The Red carpet at the Oscars 2024 saw Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, gracing the show in their best designer outfits.
Barbie actor and producer Margot Robbie wearing a Versace gown at the Oscars.
Zendaya, who was recently seen in Dune: Part Two, chose a black and pink Armani Prive haute couture gown.
Killers of The Flower Moon actor Lily Gladstone in a Gucci x Joe Big Mountain.
Michelle Yeoh attending the Oscars wearing Balenciaga.
Cillian Murphy in a black suit.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.
Robert Downey Jr strikes a pose for the paps.
