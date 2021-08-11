Jee Le Zaraa: Women on Reddit Share Experiences of Travelling Solo in India

10 August marked 20 years of the classic road-trip movie, Dil Chahta Hai. On this occasion, Farhan Akhtar announced his new directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, a female road-trip movie starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Set to release in 2023, the film has all cinephiles engaging in discussion on social media about the film, and even suggestions about possible scenes from the movie.

Some even talk about how India is not a good place for road trips especially for women, given the condition of the roads and poor infrastructure, along with safety issues. A similar thread on Reddit caught our eye where women shared their experiences of travelling solo in India, and what it's actually like.

Scroll down to know more.