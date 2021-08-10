Priyanka Chopra Writes How the 'Stars Aligned' For 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Priyanka added that she wanted to be part of a Hindi movie with an unusual plot. That's how Alia and Katrina came on board. "But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!"

The Sky is Pink actor then wrote that she, Alia and Katrina met in 2020 to discuss who they would want to pitch the idea of the film to, and the unanimous decision was Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. Incidentally, Farhan was also working on a female road trip movie, and that's how the 'stars aligned'. "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!"

"This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling", Priyanka signed off.