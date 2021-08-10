Priyanka Chopra Writes How the 'Stars Aligned' For 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Tuesday to speak about how she, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif teamed up for their upcoming road trip film Jee Le Zaraa. She also added a photo of the three actors posing together.
On the 20th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar announced that he is all set to helm the film celebrating female friendships.
Priyanka began by writing, "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019".
Priyanka added that she wanted to be part of a Hindi movie with an unusual plot. That's how Alia and Katrina came on board. "But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!"
The Sky is Pink actor then wrote that she, Alia and Katrina met in 2020 to discuss who they would want to pitch the idea of the film to, and the unanimous decision was Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. Incidentally, Farhan was also working on a female road trip movie, and that's how the 'stars aligned'. "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!"
"This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling", Priyanka signed off.
Alia shared the same photo on social media and wrote, "2 years ago
3 girls came together with 1 dream. There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid. And now 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later.
With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa".
Katrina Kaif raised a toast to friendship and to the film. "This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script , awesome director , and a road trip and a and the sky’s the limit", she wrote on Instagram.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined