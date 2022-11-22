Netizens Praise Japanese Fans As They Clean the Qatar Stadium Post FIFA Match

Japanese fans cleaning the Al-Bayt stadium after the opening match in FIFA World Cup 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has officially kickstarted in Qatar after the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. During the match, when both teams were cheered on by their respective fans, post the match, it was the Japanese fans who stole the show and won applause from the netizens.
As the match ended, the Doha’s Al-Bayt stadium was filled with littered wrappers and food waste. While most of the audience left the stadium, Japanese fans decided to stay back and clean-up it up. This incident was captured by a Bahraini influencer and as he posted their video on Instagram, it quickly went viral.
In the video, the influencer can be seen interacting with the Japanese fans while they pick up the trash. When asked why they were cleaning the stadium, one of them responded that, “We are Japanese, and we do not leave rubbish behind us, and we respect the place.”
Social media users were thoroughly impressed by the act of these Japanese fans. This is how they reacted:
