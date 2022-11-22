Japan Is Rolling Out Printed Toilet Papers To Help Suicidal Youth

To combat the issue, the officials in Yamanashi, with the help of mental health experts started a campaign involving tissue papers printed with reassuring messages and hotline numbers. According to the official, "You’re alone in the toilet. We felt that it’s at moments like this that you might be more prone to thoughts of anguish."

Till now, around 6,000 printed rolls of toilet paper have been distributed to 12 regional universities to help the distressed youth.