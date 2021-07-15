Instances When Covidiots Took the ZNMD Message Too Seriously

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released 10 years ago today, and the title of the movie was one of the main takeaways from the story of the three best friends. They came together and lived life to its fullest, no matter what personal issues they were facing.

It's a great lesson to learn, but applying it during COVID-19? Umm...not so much. As hill stations and other tourist places in India open up, both tourists and locals have taken this Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibe too seriously and are just not keen on staying home.

As a result, crowds have gathered at famous spots, where people are seen without masks or without any adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Here are some instances where this happened: