Instances When Covidiots Took the ZNMD Message Too Seriously

When people crowded popular places in the country as soon as lockdowns eased.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released 10 years ago today, and the title of the movie was one of the main takeaways from the story of the three best friends. They came together and lived life to its fullest, no matter what personal issues they were facing.
It's a great lesson to learn, but applying it during COVID-19? Umm...not so much. As hill stations and other tourist places in India open up, both tourists and locals have taken this Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibe too seriously and are just not keen on staying home.
As a result, crowds have gathered at famous spots, where people are seen without masks or without any adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Here are some instances where this happened:
Ahh! Why miss cheap Manali flight tickets only due to a COVID scare?
Crowds at Mall Road, Manali
Because shopping is more important!
Sarojini Market, Delhi.
Bathing in a waterfall was probably the worst thing to do...
Kempty Falls, Mussoorie.
Shocked? Check out the video here:
When adults can't be responsible, the children have to step up! A boy in Dharamshala was seen using a plastic baton to urge people to wear masks; he didn't have a pair of shoes, but made sure he was masked up.
Because why not attack places that are just on their way to recovery?
Tourists and locals in Gangtok
Because, how can Mumbai stay behind?
Tourists at Lonavala.
The rain doesn't stop us!
Tourists continue to go to Shimla despite rain.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined