Indigo Air Hostess Wins Hearts With Her Special Mother’s Day Announcement

Nabira Samshi's mother's day announcement is going viral on the internet
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
As mother's day was celebrated across the world on 14 May, social media was filled with people expressing their love for their mothers. One such adorable video of a daughter thanking her mother is doing rounds on the internet.
The video is of Indigo's cabin crew Nabira Samshi, who gave an emotional speech and introduced her mother who is a fellow cabin crew member. She said it was her first time seeing her mother while in uniform on board.
During her speech, Nabira also mentioned that her mother has been working as a cabin crew for the last 6 years and has been her inspiration. While sharing the video on Twitter, Indigo Airlines wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air."
Social media users reacted to the now viral emotional clip and left adorable comments on the post.
Check them out here:
