'The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie Get a Shoutout on Indigo Flight

Bomman and Bellie the Elephant Whispers from the Oscar award winning documentary.
After the historic win of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ at the 95th Academy Awards, Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the short documentary, have received a lot of love and praise.
Recently, while flying to Ooty, the duo received a shout-out from the Indigo staff and the passengers on the flight. A heartwarming video was shot by IAS officer Supriya Sahu during the flight and was later shared on Twitter.
The crew made an announcement congratulating the duo. He said, "Some of you might not know, that award for the best documentary at Oscars was given to a documentary called The Elephant Whisperers and we have the main team of the documentary onboard with us. So give them a round of applause."
He later clarified that the film is based on the real-life story of Bomman and Bellie. After the announcement, the passengers applauded and cheered for the couple.
This video clip went viral on Twitter and netizens appreciated the gesture of Indigo and congratulated the team of the documentary for winning an Oscar.
One user wrote, "I feel so happy for these two simple friends of wildlife. I hope more elephants are able to receive care and love from them."
Another user wrote, "Delighted to see the recognition that Bomman and Bellie are getting. They truly deserve all the accolades."
