Indian Woman Goes Viral For Grooving To Ra Ra Reddy With Korean Mother-In-Law
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Music has always possessed the power to transcend cultures and unite people beyond borders. A new viral clip has surfaced to emphasize just that.
An Indian woman took to Instagram to share a reel of her and her Korean mother-in-law shaking their legs to Lipsika and Aditya Iyengar's wildly popular song, Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready. Donned in beautiful hanboks (traditional Korean attires), both the women are seen dancing in front of a Korean palace.
Check out the clip here:
Posting the video, she captioned it with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "No matter how dark this world gets, we will conquer it with love. Love always wins." She further added, "this song, this dance, this moment with my mother, everything keeps me going! My love to you! I hope you also keep going! We are here for one another!"
Since its release, the reel has garnered 72,156 likes and countless reactions from netizens. An Instagram user commented under the video, "Looks like you two really enjoying the dance so much. I loved it. Lots of love to mom and u" while another wrote, "Too good👍❤️😍"
Here are some more reactions:
