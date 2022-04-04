Grammys Skips Lata Mangeshkar From ‘In Memoriam’ Segment, Indians Disappointed

Lata Mangeshkar was skipped from the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 64th Grammys.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place yesterday, and were quite happening for Indians-- for the most part. As Indians took pride in Ricky Kej and Falguni Shah's awards for Best New Age Album and Best Children's Music, there was a moment of disappointment too.
The 'In Memoriam' section, one that honours musical legends from all over the world who passed away in the past year, failed to give a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar.
Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February 2022, and should have ideally been given a tribute in both the Oscars and Grammys this year. However, both awards failed to do so. Indians online have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment.
Some artists were given a tribute included famous lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, DMX, rapper Biz Markie, and singer Betty Davis, among others. There was no sign of Lata Mangeshkar, and here's what Indians had to say:
