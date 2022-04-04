Grammys Skips Lata Mangeshkar From ‘In Memoriam’ Segment, Indians Disappointed

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place yesterday, and were quite happening for Indians-- for the most part. As Indians took pride in Ricky Kej and Falguni Shah's awards for Best New Age Album and Best Children's Music, there was a moment of disappointment too.

The 'In Memoriam' section, one that honours musical legends from all over the world who passed away in the past year, failed to give a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar.