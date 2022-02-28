Indian Student Stranded in Kyiv Refuses To Leave Without Pet Dog, Seeks Help

He even mentions that he got in touch with Animal Quarantine and Certification Service (AQCS) through Animal Welfare and has been trying to get an emergency visa for the two of them, but nothing has worked so far.

Kaushik stays with Malibu in an underground bunker along with other civilians, and he had just come up for sometime because of how cold the bunker was getting. He was booked on a flight out of Ukraine on 27 February, but could not board it because his paperwork failed to come through. When he contacted a representative at Delhi's IGI airport, not only was he of no help, but he was also very rude. Kaushik does not know when he will return home.

"If you can, please help us. Even the Indian embassy in Kyiv is not helping us out. We don't have updates from anyone," he said in his video. Talking about Malibu, Kaushik said that he rescued the puppy last year and the two have been together since. Malibu is also feeling the effects of war, and gets scared everytime a bombing happens.

"They are asking for my air ticket. How can I have an air ticket when the Ukrainian airspace is closed?" he said.