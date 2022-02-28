Indian Student Stranded in Kyiv Refuses To Leave Without Pet Dog, Seeks Help

Rishabh Kaushik and his dog 'Malibu' are stranded in Kyiv.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/SJA Alumni Association)
As more and more Indians attempt to evacuate Ukraine through airlifts or by crossing the border, Rishabh Kaushik, a third-year engineering student is stuck in the country for a very different reason.
Kaushik, who is currently in Kyiv, is not able to procure an NOC (no objection certificate) from the Indian government to bring his dog 'Malibu' with him. Because of this, the two are currently stuck together as life-threatening, war-like conditions grapple Ukraine.
In a vide uploaded on Facebook, Kaushik explains how he has been in touch with the Indian embassy since 18 Febrauary and has been trying to procure the necessary documents for him and Malibu to evacuate.
He even mentions that he got in touch with Animal Quarantine and Certification Service (AQCS) through Animal Welfare and has been trying to get an emergency visa for the two of them, but nothing has worked so far.
Kaushik stays with Malibu in an underground bunker along with other civilians, and he had just come up for sometime because of how cold the bunker was getting. He was booked on a flight out of Ukraine on 27 February, but could not board it because his paperwork failed to come through. When he contacted a representative at Delhi's IGI airport, not only was he of no help, but he was also very rude. Kaushik does not know when he will return home.
"If you can, please help us. Even the Indian embassy in Kyiv is not helping us out. We don't have updates from anyone," he said in his video. Talking about Malibu, Kaushik said that he rescued the puppy last year and the two have been together since. Malibu is also feeling the effects of war, and gets scared everytime a bombing happens.
"They are asking for my air ticket. How can I have an air ticket when the Ukrainian airspace is closed?" he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)