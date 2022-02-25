Video Of Ukrainian Man Bidding Goodbye To His Family Has Twitter In Tears

Ukraine Man Bids Goodbye To family; brings twitter to tears
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter| Modified by The Quint)
With Russia invading Ukraine, fear and mayhem have taken over the citizens. With Russia's latest attack in Ukraine, many fear for their lives and are being forced to leave their homes and loved ones behind. In one such devastating incident, a video on Twitter has gone viral where a man in Ukraine bids farewell to his family as he stays behind to fight for his country.
In the video, the Ukrainian man and his family can be seen sobbing uncontrollably as they part their ways.
The video was shared on Twitter by a news portal called 'Ukraine News', that has been covering the conflict in the country. Since then, it has become viral, with many Twitteratis condemning and questioning the war.
Twitter reacts to Ukraine man leaving his family
Twitter reacts to Ukraine man leaving his family
Twitter reacts to Ukraine man leaving his family
Twitter reacts to Ukraine man leaving his family
Twitter reacts to Ukraine man leaving his family
Twitter reacts to Ukraine man leaving his family
Twitter reacts to Ukraine man leaving his family
Twitter reacts to Ukraine man leaving his family
Twitter reacts to Ukraine man leaving his family
It's true that there are no winners in the war.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)