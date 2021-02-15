Brands Join the 'Pawri' Trend as Pak Blogger's Video Goes Viral

Hopping on the New Trend Indians Share Their 'Pawri’ Plans|
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
On 6 February, Dananeer Mobeen aka Geena posted a video on Instagram which went viral. In the video, the 19-year-old fashion blogger from Pakistan is seen pointing the camera to her friends and saying, “Ye humari car hai, aur ye hum hai, aur ye humari pawri horahi hai” (This is our car, this is us and this is our party).
This started a Twitter trend, #Pawrihorihai, with the video getting more than 30 million views.
Jumping on the bandwagon, YouTuber and musician Yashraj Mukhate gave his own spin to the video.
Not just Yashraj, a number of Indian brands too took this trend to another level by including it in their marketing strategies.
From taking a dig at Valentine's Day or coming up with the best ways to get our attention, these brands came up with all possible variants of this trend.
Take a look:
Dananeer Mobeen was overwhelmed with the attention that her post received. Her comment while sharing her ‘Pawri’ video took a dig at the rich Pakistanis, whom she she refers to as 'burgers'.
