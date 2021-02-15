Brands Join the 'Pawri' Trend as Pak Blogger's Video Goes Viral

On 6 February, Dananeer Mobeen aka Geena posted a video on Instagram which went viral. In the video, the 19-year-old fashion blogger from Pakistan is seen pointing the camera to her friends and saying, “Ye humari car hai, aur ye hum hai, aur ye humari pawri horahi hai” (This is our car, this is us and this is our party).

This started a Twitter trend, #Pawrihorihai, with the video getting more than 30 million views.

Jumping on the bandwagon, YouTuber and musician Yashraj Mukhate gave his own spin to the video.