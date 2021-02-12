Sleepless Game Designer Comes up With Multiple Chess Variants 

Probably drawing inspiration from the hugely popular Netflix series Queen’s Gambit, a game designer, Elizabeth Sampat, came up with a number of variations of chess JUST because she couldn’t sleep.

This seems like an addition to the many historic stories about variations of chess. Termed as ‘Infinity Chess,’ Jianying Ji was one of the first who came up with different ways of playing chess on an ‘unbounded chess board’.

Sampat also ended up listing absolutely chaotic, sometimes unplayable and extremely fun variants of the game.

Check out some of the versions here: