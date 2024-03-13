India Ranks In The List of World’s Top 50 Best Sandwiches

Vada pav has figured on the list of top 50 best sandwiches in the world.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
One of Mumbai's iconic street foods, Vada Pav, has figured in the list of "World's Top 50 Best Sandwiches". As per TasteAtlas, a well-known food and travel guide, Vada Pav secured an impressive 19 place.
Vada pav is essentially one of the best-known street foods in Mumbai. Available throughout the city, it's made out of a potato-filled patty which is deep-fried in oil and then tucked inside a bun, which in itself is a pillowy soft bun.
In the list, India ranks 19th. Moreover, the Bahn mi from Vietnam ranks first.
Take a look at the list:
Taste Atlas write that the famous Indian snack started with a street seller named Ashok Vaidya. He sold it near a train station in Mumbai in the 1960s and 1970s.
