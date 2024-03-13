India Ranks In The List of World’s Top 50 Best Sandwiches

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Ranks In The List of World’s Top 50 Best Sandwiches

Vada pav has figured on the list of top 50 best sandwiches in the world.
Vada pav has figured on the list of top 50 best sandwiches in the world.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

One of Mumbai's iconic street foods, Vada Pav, has figured in the list of "World's Top 50 Best Sandwiches". As per TasteAtlas, a well-known food and travel guide, Vada Pav secured an impressive 19 place.

Vada pav is essentially one of the best-known street foods in Mumbai. Available throughout the city, it's made out of a potato-filled patty which is deep-fried in oil and then tucked inside a bun, which in itself is a pillowy soft bun.

In the list, India ranks 19th. Moreover, the Bahn mi from Vietnam ranks first.

Take a look at the list:

Taste Atlas write that the famous Indian snack started with a street seller named Ashok Vaidya. He sold it near a train station in Mumbai in the 1960s and 1970s.

