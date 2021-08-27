This 22-Yr-Old Vada Pav Seller Started With Rs 300 After Losing Parents, Job

22-year-old Omkar Gobdole's life has been full of struggles. His father, who had been battling polio since he was six months old, worked as a clerk at Dombivli Nagari Sahakari Bank. But, lost his job when Omkar was in the sixth grade. A few years later, his mother's kidneys failed and she had to undergo dialysis.

Godbole and his sister had to quit school and take charge of their family. At 17, his sister was the sole breadwinner of the family and Omkar decided to stay home and take care of both his parents.