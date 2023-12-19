Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Have to Run From Here’: Korean Vlogger Filming in India Harassed by Men In Pune

A video currently circulating on the internet shows how a man grabs a vlogger and puts his hand around her neck.
Korean Vlogger Filming in India Harassed by Men

(Photo Coutresy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Korean Vlogger Filming in India Harassed by Men</p></div>
A Korean vlogger was interrupted by a few men during vlogging and one even put his hand around her neck. A video of the incident was shared on X and has since gone viral.

Meanwhile, netizens have apologised to her for her experience while in India and others expressed their anger. A few also praised her for the way she handled the situation.

A user shared a video. The clip opens to show her sipping coconut water while standing in front of a shop. Within moments, two men approach her and interrupt her to take pictures with her. One of them grabs her and puts his hand around her neck. She then leaves the area in a hurry while saying, “I have to run away. Bye bye. Namaste.”

One user wrote, "She had to run away from those creeps." Another wrote, "disgusting."

