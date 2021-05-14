Hyderabad: 110-Year-Old Priest Defeats COVID-19

Ramananda Teertha, a 110-year-old COVID-19 patient recently battled the virus and has probbaly become one of the oldest people in the country to do so. Teertha was receiving treatment at the Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

He first tested positive on April 24 and had been admitted to the hospital for his treatment. He had mild symptoms and no co-morbidities, which made his treatment easier.

M Raja Rao, the superintendent of Gandhi hospital, told Times Of India, “Teertha, who is aged 110, recovered from Covid-19 after und after undergoing treatment at our hospital.”

He stays at an ashram in Keesara is believed to have lived in the Himalayas for over two decades.

It is believed that early detection and in-time hospitalization helped Teertha's case tremendously. At a time when a lot of people in the country are losing their lives due to lack of resources, it is refreshing to know that such miracles are also taking place, where people are battling the virus in seemingly impossible cases.

(With inputs from Times of India).