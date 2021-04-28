105-Year-Old and 95-Year-Old Beat COVID After 9 Days in ICU

5 members from the family had tested positive on March 24. "We live as a joint family. Other than my parents, the three children had tested positive too. My parents were running high temperatures and my father had a severe stomach ache as well, and so I decided to admit them both to a hospital," said Suresh Chavan to Times of India.

He admits that he was scared while hospitalizing them, but he saw this as one of the most suitable decisions. Dhenu Chavan was discharged on April 5, while his mother, Motabai, took two more days to recover.

The doctor overseeing their treatment, Dr Harkanche, said that timely detection and quick admission in the hospital helped their case and their fast recovery. He also appealed that people follow in the footsteps of this family and get tested as soon as any mild symptoms are detected.

Dhenu Chavan has always been a good samaritan, according to his son. Earlier, he had even donated his land for the construction of a school in the village and he believes that these good deeds helped him fight the virus.

(With inputs from Times of India).