Hockey Team Player’s Family Faces Casteist Abuse After Loss at Olympics

The fact that the team had made it so far was a big feat in itself, and while most of the nation was lauding the women's team for their exceptional performance, some people took it out on Katariya's family back home in Haridwar.

The two men burst crackers outside Katariya's house hours after the team's loss and hurled casteist slurs at her family. They even mocked them and said that the team did not win because it had "too many Dalit players".

Vandana's brother, Shekhar, said, "We were upset after the loss. but the team went down fighting. We were proud of that. Suddenly, right after the match, we heard loud noises. Crackers were being burst outside our house. When we went outside, we saw two men from our village, we know them and they are upper castes, dancing in front of our house," in a statement to The Times of India.