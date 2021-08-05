Hockey Team Player’s Family Faces Casteist Abuse After Loss at Olympics

Women's hockey team player Vandana Katariya's family faces casteist abuse after loss at Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Vandana Katariya, a forward in India's international hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics was subjected to casteist slurs after the team lost to Argentina and could not win the semi-final match.
The fact that the team had made it so far was a big feat in itself, and while most of the nation was lauding the women's team for their exceptional performance, some people took it out on Katariya's family back home in Haridwar.
The two men burst crackers outside Katariya's house hours after the team's loss and hurled casteist slurs at her family. They even mocked them and said that the team did not win because it had "too many Dalit players".
One of the accused has been detained by the police. This news has caught the attention of users on Twitter who have expressed their disappointment and anger at such an act of cruelty.
To watch a talented woman who has done wonders for the country being brought down because of her caste is truly shameful.
(With inputs from TOI).
