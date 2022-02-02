12 Times Indian Celebrities Were Called Out for Their Tone-Deaf Statements

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Sara Ali Khan yet again proved her detachment from reality. A woman in the audience asked Sara if she likes to get tanned and if our society's obsession with fair complexion bothers her. Sara responded and said, "If you want to be tan, just put on some bronzer, and if you want to be fair, put on some powder. It's not the end of the world, and it shouldn't define you at all," in a rather tone-deaf remark that reinforced a colourist bias.

Sara's reply didn't settle well with netizens who questioned her ill-informed statement and opinions.