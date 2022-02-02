12 Times Indian Celebrities Were Called Out for Their Tone-Deaf Statements

Netizens call out Indian Celebrities' Tone Deaf Statements
Indian celebrities might play or recreate 'real-life' characters on screen, but often they seem the most distant from reality themselves. Call it their privilege or lack of information, some of them have given statements that are tone-deaf and borderline bizzare. That's when social media steps in, and makes sure to call them out. Here's a look at some of them:
Sara Ali Khan upon being asked about her and Janhvi Kapoor's friendship and career said that they both have lost 2 years because of pandemic. She was called out for being iblinded by privilege and ignorant towards so many people who lost their jobs and livelihood because of the pandemic. Moreover, one look at her instagram profile proves that she has been working with all the major advertising brands!
While this may sound absurd, Saif Ali Khan actually called acting a 'high-risk' profession and actors 'frontline workers', comparing them to the hospital staff.
Netizens were definitely not pleased and criticized Saif's tone-deaf comment.
As people struggled to live, find oxygen and other basic necessities during the second wave of COVID-19, Pooja Bedi decided to suggest people to be fearless and forget about the deadly pandemic while sailing on a boat in Goa!
She obviously received backlash from Twitter users asking her to check her privilege. Instead of apologizing, Pooja Bedi hit back calling the users fearful.
Maybe the greatest regret would be not finding a vaccine for ignorance?
Amitabh Bachchan is known as the biggest superstar of the Indian industry, and so when he makes a comment with sexist undertones, it is difficult to ignore.
While both Big B and Gita Gopinath seemingly thought that it was a compliment, internet users didn't leave him off the hook.
In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Sara Ali Khan yet again proved her detachment from reality. A woman in the audience asked Sara if she likes to get tanned and if our society's obsession with fair complexion bothers her. Sara responded and said, "If you want to be tan, just put on some bronzer, and if you want to be fair, put on some powder. It's not the end of the world, and it shouldn't define you at all," in a rather tone-deaf remark that reinforced a colourist bias.
Sara's reply didn't settle well with netizens who questioned her ill-informed statement and opinions.
Sonam Kapoor is known for being unfiltered which may not always be such a good thing. On Father's Day, proud daughter Sonam appreciated her father's acheivement and hard work but also went on to say that her privilege is due to her 'good karma'.
Twitter users naturally schooled her about her privilege being a result of gross structural and social inequality that exist due to oppression and not her 'karma'.
Before Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was banned, she came quite close to solving the oxygen crisis in India during the pandemic giving both temporary and permanent relief to the issue... NOT! But she did leave users on Twitter baffled, who also asked her to stop tweeting.
The Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga ran in hot waters with netizens when in an interview he justified gender violence as an act of love when asked about the uncomfortable scene where Kabir Singh slaps Preity.
"If you can't slap a woman, if you can't touch her wherever you want, if you can't kiss, can't use cuss words, I don't see the emotion there," he said.
The netizens were disturbed by the director's statement and criticized him for equating toxicity, harassment and violence with love.
Telegu actor Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his opinion on joining politics in an interview to which his reply raised more than a few eyebrows.
He implied that the current political system and democracy weren't something he preferred. He also implied he would like to be a dictator.
Internet users were quick to point out Vijay's dangerous stance on authoritarianism and were also left confused when he compared the working of an airline to the functioning of a democracy.
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia posted her picture urging everyone to break the silence on injustice and practice compassion. She added a #AllLivesMatter at the end.
But the irony of it all was that her statement came in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and yet missed the point altogether. Many people suggested her to educate herself about the movement before making half-hearted statements. They also pointed out how in the past she has endorsed fairness creams.
In a chat show with Rajeev Masand, Ananya Panday received a lot of flak when she trivalised the role of privilege and nepotism in Bollywood.
Fellow actor Siddhant Chaturvedi responded, "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai (Their struggle begins where our dreams end)" which resonted quite a bit with the desis online.
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Munmun Dutta during a live session blurted out a casteist comment implying that she likes to dress up and look good.
She was instantly called out and #ArrestMunmunDutta trended on Twitter. After the outrage, Dutta took issued an apology citing language barriers and clarified that she believes in equality and didn't mean to hurt anyone.
Privilege, ignorance or just plain mean? You decide!
