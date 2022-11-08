Twitter Shares Memes on Karan Johar As Alia & Ranbir Welcome Their First Child

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Twitter Shares Memes on Karan Johar As Alia & Ranbir Welcome Their First Child

"Karan Johar got a new actress for 'Student of the Year 15'", wrote a user.
Alia and Ranbir with Karan Johar

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @karanjohar) 

On 6th November, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child to the world. With an outpour of love and blessings for the couple, hilarious memes have also found their way on Twitter.

Now it's no news that Alia and Karan Johar have shared a special bond, ever since KJo launched her in Student of the Year. Alia, on several occasions has called Karan her mentor, so naturally, the netizens are now wondering if he will also launch Alia and Ranbir's daughter too.

Now we don't know if Alia and Ranbir's daughter will follow the path of her parents' acting career, but netizens have already predicted her secure future (courtesy KJO) with these funny memes.

See here:

