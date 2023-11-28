Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media On Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Trailer

Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media On Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Trailer

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal will release on 1 December.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Animal Trailer. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Animal Trailer.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal trailer, as per the internet, is all kinds of sensational. But netizens could not help but make a few hilarious memes out of some of the more iconic scenes from the trailer. From Rashmika's indecipherable dialogue to Ranbir's incessant need to say 'Papa' - take a look at some of the funniest memes that are currently going viral on the internet.

Tanmay Bhatt, who has now become somewhat of an influencer, made a meme regarding the same, he was mocking Rashmika's dialogue delivery and captioned the post, "I REAAAAAALY WISH U DOUBLE TAP THIS REEEL."

Other memes used Dhanush's 'pa pa pa' from his song 'Kolaveri di' to create a meme out of Ranbir Kapoor's dialogue.

Here are some of the other memes:

Animal will released on 1 December.

Also ReadInside Pics of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna From Animal Pre-Release Event

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT