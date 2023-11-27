Inside Pics of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna From Animal Pre-Release Event
(Photo Courtesy: T-Series/YouTube)
The makers of Animal hosted a grand pre-release event for their film at Hyderabad's Malla Reddy University on 27 November. The film's lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, were also present at the event. Animal's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and producer, Bhushan Kumar, were also in attendance.
RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu were the chief guests.
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna greeted fans as they arrived for the event.
The Animal pre-release event was held at Hyderabad's Malla Reddy University.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was Chief Guest at the event.
Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor interacted with the audience.
Ranbir Kapoor with Mahesh Babu, who was also Chief Guest at the event.
Rashmika Mandanna looked radiant in a yellow saree.
Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga at the event.
The cast and makers of Animal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)