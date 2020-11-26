This South Korean Hiker Group Is Turning Garbage Scraps Into Art

Founded by Kim Kang-eun, this group is transforming the way we look at anti-litter messages.

Clean Hikers, a South Korean hiker group that transforms the litter around hiking spots into art, has gained a lot of attention recently for the innovation of their venture. It was founded by Kim Kang-eun, who visited South Korea’s largest national park, Mount Jiri in 2018 and saw it was littered with garbage.

Ever since then, Kang-eun, along with her group of hikers goes to national parks and other places where hikers flock more frequently and turn all kinds of scrap into art. Random bits of cloth, paper, plasticware or even hiking poles are converted to figures resembling cats, turtles, fish, human faces, etc.

Here are some pictures of the art they have created so far: