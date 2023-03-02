Here's Why The Internet Is Offended By Joe And Jill Biden's Pasta Order

Hold onto your pasta forks, folks!

It seems that U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's recent dinner date has caused quite a stir in the culinary world. The couple recently dined at the Red Hen restaurant in Washington, D.C. and apparently committed a heinous dining crime: ordering the exact same meal. Gasp!

According to a report by The Washington Post, the presidential pair ordered two glasses of Barbera, a chicory salad, grilled bread with cultured butter, and two bowls of 'mezzi rigatoni' pasta.

Did the Bidens commit a dining faux pas or are critics just being nitpicky? The controversy has sparked a flurry of opinions on social media, with some calling the couple unoriginal for ordering the same meal, while others are defending their right to enjoy their favorite dish together.