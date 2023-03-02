Here's Why The Internet Is Offended By Joe And Jill Biden's Pasta Order
Hold onto your pasta forks, folks!
It seems that U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's recent dinner date has caused quite a stir in the culinary world. The couple recently dined at the Red Hen restaurant in Washington, D.C. and apparently committed a heinous dining crime: ordering the exact same meal. Gasp!
According to a report by The Washington Post, the presidential pair ordered two glasses of Barbera, a chicory salad, grilled bread with cultured butter, and two bowls of 'mezzi rigatoni' pasta.
Did the Bidens commit a dining faux pas or are critics just being nitpicky? The controversy has sparked a flurry of opinions on social media, with some calling the couple unoriginal for ordering the same meal, while others are defending their right to enjoy their favorite dish together.
Regardless of the debate, one thing is for certain: the Red Hen's Mezzi Rigatoni is a dish worth fighting for.
Described as "the perfect dish if you're having a bad day" and "never failed to make us smile," it's no wonder that even former President Barack Obama compared Biden's love for noodles with red sauce to his love for ice cream.
The restaurant's chef and owner, Michael Friedman, is taking the whole situation in stride, stating that it's an honor to have a presidential visit and that the rigatoni is one of their signature dishes - although he is amused by the controversy.
Here are some netizens' reactions to the Biden couple's now-viral identical pasta order:
Will the Bidens switch up their dining choices on their next dinner date? Only time can tell!
