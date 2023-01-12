Jill Biden Has Two Cancerous Lesions Removed: What Is Mohs Surgery?
The cancerous tissue was reportedly basal cell carcinoma – the most common form of skin cancer.
United States First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, 11 January, underwent surgery to remove two cancerous skin lesions, the White House said in a statement.
The big point: The cancerous tissue was reportedly basal cell carcinoma – the most common form of skin cancer – and was removed by a procedure known as Mohs surgery, it said.
What's Mohs surgery? It involves surgeons cutting away and analysing thin layers of skin until no signs of cancer are found.
What we know: At least 3.6 million Americans are diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma every year, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. These cancerous tissues are slow-growing, but are curable if treated early.
Why doctors recommended surgery: Doctors recommended that a small lesion above Biden's right eye should be removed with "an abundance of caution," reported BBC.
The lesion on the left eyelid and a third on the chest, which was consistent with potential BCC, was also recommended to be removed.
Biden is reportedly said to be experiencing some facial swelling and bruising. She is expected to be back in the White House later on 12 January.
