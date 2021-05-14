Here's a List of All the Good Things That Happened This Week
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
If you find yourself scrolling through negative and despairing news all day, and cannot take it anymore, don't worry. We've got the perfect fix for you, in the form of good news! Here is a round-up of all the good things that happened this week that you should definitely know about.
Two cops from Mysore, Ananda Theertha and Soubhagya, decided to push their wedding back and instead continue working to help avert the COVID-19 crisis in Mysore.
Both the cops decided to convince their families to put off the wedding while Ananda was in Hunsur, and Soubhagya was in Nagamangala Rural Station in Mandya.
(Source: Star of Mysore)
Ananda Theeertha and Soubhagya
Dr Harmandeep Singh Boparai, an Indian-origin doctor that served at the frontline in New York during COVID-19 has returned to India to help with the surge of the second wave here.
"As soon as I came back to India, though the cases were not so high at the time, I started talking to the doctors here on how we can build capacity in case cases surge, apart from strengthening the infrastructure to handle any kind of crisis. Soon enough, we saw a catastrophic rises in the cases in India. I have been able to build a capacity for intensive care at Dukh Niwaran Hospital, besides imparting training to the nurses and doctors regarding the Covid protocol that I learnt in New York during the first wave," Harman said in a statement to Hindustan Times.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
Dr Harmandeep Singh Boparai
The Gurudwara Saheb at Secunderabad has started providing free food to the needy since many of them might face a food shortage due to the lockdowns imposed throughout the country.
GSS president S Baldev Singh Bagga said, "We realised that there will be migrant, daily-wage workers who may be facing problems in getting food. So it was decided to prepare food packets and distribute the same to the needy in the afternoon."
The Gurudwara has volunteers that go around the railway station in Secunderabad, along with other nearby areas to distribute these food packets.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
Representational Image
After testing positive for COVID-19, 98-year-old Annapurna Biswal was admitted to the hospital on May 5. A diabetic for more than two decades, along with hypertension, and other ailments, Biswal defeated the virus against all odds and proved that age is just a number.
"She was the eldest woman patient of the State to have battled the virus and defeated it. She was our strength inside the hospital. She inspired many others who are under treatment," said a nurse.
(Source: The New Indian Express).
Annapurna Biswal
Robin Hibu, an IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, who also owns the Helping Hands NGO, has come up with an oxygen ATM facility to help people who are in urgent need of oxygen amid the rising COVID-19 cases.
The oxygen ATM is set up at Subhash Nagar in West Delhi and one just needs to message the NGO on WhatsApp with the necessary documents to avail the medical oxygen.
"We are providing oxygen for 4-5 days or oxygen kits for SOS use. Preference is being given to COVID-19 patients from NE (north-east), who work in private companies on meagre salaries and students from the region", said Hibu in a statement to Times of India.
(Source: Times of India)
Representational Image
Dattatraya Sawant, a school teacher by profession and a part-time autorickshaw driver started giving free rides to people in his neighbourhood in Ghatkopar, Mumbai after finding out that people could not access ambulances amid the rising demand.
"I began ferrying patients for free from 15 April, when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a lockdown," said Sawant. He also added, "In a week I get 6-7, sometimes 10 calls a week. I never say no."
(Source: The Print)
Dattatraya Sawant
Bengaluru's Greenwood High International School teamed up with Maharaja Agrasen Hospital to launch five oxygen buses that will be used to help the people in the nearby area with any oxygen-related needs that they might have.
The school provided the bus and shared internal equipment costs with the hospital such as gas cylinder, mask nasal cannula etc. The costs related to other medical equipment will be borne by the hospital.
"Each patient will be able to use the oxygen for two hours and will also be given a free nasal cannula for the oxygen flow to be connected to the flow meter and regulator. We plan to see how this initiative goes for the next ten days and then we will scale up to 10 buses thereafter," said Dr Jain from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
At gloomy times such as these, it is very uplifting to see how people have rallied behind causes they believe in and ended up making some actual difference. Kudos to these good samaritans and their efforts!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined