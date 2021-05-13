Delhi Policeman Donates Plasma to Pregnant Woman, Saves Two Lives

Delhi Police sub-inspector Akashdeep recently donated his plasma to a 21-week pregnant woman who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman was undergoing treatment at Uttam Nagar, Delhi, when a plea was put out on social media seeking any eligible plasma donors. That is when officials from the Delhi Police working under the 'Jeevan Rakshak' initiative found this post and contacted sub-inspector Akashdeep, who immediately obliged.

SI Akashdeep, who was posted at Roop Nagar police station, reached the hospital on May 10 and ended up saving the life of the 27-year-old woman, as well as her unborn child.

After donating his plasma, Akashdeep met the woman's husband and prayed for her speedy recovery.

The woman's husband also said that he had been trying to look for a plasma donor since two days, and after exhausting all his sources, he reached out to the Delhi Police for help.

In lieu of the COVID-19 surge in the country, the Delhi Police has set up a digital data bank of plasma donors, where they keep a record of all donors and the people in need, thus connecting both donors and recipients in an efficient manner.

(With inputs from ANI).