Here Are Our Favourite Donald Trump Memes Since He Left Office

Donald Trump, ex-President of the United States, turns 75 today.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Donald J Trump, former President of the United States that recently lost the chance for a second term to democrat Joe Biden turns 75 today. A lot might have happened in Trump's life after he lost the election, but unfortunately, most people don't know about it.
Ever since Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter, most of the public do not know what he is up to. He tried to maintain a blog, "From the Desk of Donald J Trump," but had to take it down due within a month due to low readership.
Trump might have been one of the most controversial Presidents the United States has ever seen, with the most polarised public opinion surrounding him at all times. His supporters love him beyond measure, and his haters dislike everything he does with a strong passion.
Naturally, with a reputation like this, whatever has happened in Trump's life-- right from his two impeachments to his social media bans, everything has been subject to memes. On his 75th birthday, here's looking at some of the best Trump memes we have come across so far:
Some of them were about his blog...
Others were just trolling him in general...
ALMOST all of them were about him not getting re-elected:
Which of these are your favourites?
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined