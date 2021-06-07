Here's How Netizens Reacted to PM Modi's Address to the Nation
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
PM Narendra Modi addressed the country today at 5 pm. In this address, he mainly spoke about the vaccine and all the new developments regarding the initiatives taken by the government to help the people affected by COVID-19.
Some of those points include putting a cap of Rs 150 on all vaccines that will be administered from now on and that efforts are being taken to provide free vaccines to people above the age of 18 form June 21. He also announced that three new vaccines were in the pipeline and being developed for usage.
He also announced that the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana would be continued till Diwali, and everyone eligible under the scheme would be provided with free vaccines.
While these announcements were being made, Twitter was buzzing with reactions from netizens that were watching the address. Right from memes to honest concerns, here is how Twitter reacted to the PM's address:
India on Monday reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 2,89,09,975.
