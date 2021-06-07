Here's How Netizens Reacted to PM Modi's Address to the Nation

PM Narendra Modi addressed the country today at 5 pm. In this address, he mainly spoke about the vaccine and all the new developments regarding the initiatives taken by the government to help the people affected by COVID-19.

Some of those points include putting a cap of Rs 150 on all vaccines that will be administered from now on and that efforts are being taken to provide free vaccines to people above the age of 18 form June 21. He also announced that three new vaccines were in the pipeline and being developed for usage.