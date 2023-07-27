Ex-Intelligence Officer Claims US Govt Possesses 'UFOs', Twitter Launches Memes

David Grusch, a former US Military intelligence officer accused the government of hiding evidence about UFOs
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
The possibility of existence of life beyond Earth, and the presence of extraterrestrial beings have always been fascinating topics for both the scientific community and the masses. There have been various claims throughout the years, with some believing that there have been sightings across the world, while others claim it to be a hoax.
In June, David Grusch, a former US Military intelligence officer-turned-whistleblower claimed that the government was hiding evidence of extraterrestrials from the US Congress. This lead to a formation of an oversight committee that launched an investigation about the claims.
During the hearing, David Grusch said that the government has been withholding crucial information about the sightings and presence of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) or Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).
Apart from David Grusch, the other two witnesses are David Fravor, a former US Navy commander, and Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot who have had firsthand experience with UAP.
Grusch further told the House Oversight committee that during his official duties, he came across information and testimonies from his colleagues proving that the government has a multi-decade effort to retrieve and reverse-engineer UFOs that had crashed into the US. He also said that the government not only possesses the extraterrestrial crafts from the crash sites, but also 'non-human' biological material.
He further stated that people have been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal extraterrestrial technology.
While there are no official statements by Pentagon since the hearing, it has earlier denied any claims of coverup and stated that there are no verifiable evidence to support the claims about UAPs.
Though there hasn't been a conclusive proof about the claims, the public hearing is likely to steadfast the pursuit of truth and raise more questions about the presence of UFOs and their impact on our lives.
Amidst these big revelations, people have taken to Twitter to express their concern
(With inputs from The Guardian and News18)
