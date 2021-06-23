HBO Intern's Goof-up Leads to Tweets of Support From Netizens

HBO's intern goofs up, netizens show support by narrating their own embarrassing stories
Last week, an intern from HBO Max got caught up in an incident because of a goof-up. The intern, whose identity has not been revealed, accidentally sent a tester email to a few subscribers of HBO Max. The subject line of the email was titled, "Integration Test Email #1".
As soon as some users spotted the mistake, they reported it and HBO was quick to respond with a tweet that said, "We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it."
A lot of users were happy that HBO hadn't reprimanded the itnern too harshly. This led to netizens sharing their own stories of goof-ups made by them when they were new to their careers, and the tweets are absolutely hilarious and heartwarming at the same time.
The way these users have chosen to show their support to the intern is commendable. Check out some of the best anecdotes here:
We're loving how this shaky story ended on such a heartwarming note!
