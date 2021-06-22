75,000+ People Sign Petition To Keep Jeff Bezos in Space

Earlier this month, Bezos announced that he would be going to space in July.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A petition that first started as a casual joke now has over 75,000 signatures. What is it? To keep Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, on space, and not let him return back to earth.
Earlier this month, Bezos announced that he would be going to space in July, as Blue Origin, the rocket company he founded, conducts its first human spaceflight. His announcement triggered a lot of memes and statements from netizens, but this petition is by far one of the most amusing things.
Titled "Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth," the petition was started by a user called "Ric G." on change.org, a popular petition website. The opening statement of the petition reads, "Billionaire's should not exist...on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there."
Started only two weeks ago, over 75,000 people have now signed the petition, becoming one of the top-signed petitions on the website.
A lot of people who have signed it have also given their reasons for why they want Jeff to not return to earth. Check them out here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined