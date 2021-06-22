75,000+ People Sign Petition To Keep Jeff Bezos in Space

Earlier this month, Bezos announced that he would be going to space in July, as Blue Origin, the rocket company he founded, conducts its first human spaceflight. His announcement triggered a lot of memes and statements from netizens, but this petition is by far one of the most amusing things.

Titled "Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth," the petition was started by a user called "Ric G." on change.org, a popular petition website. The opening statement of the petition reads, "Billionaire's should not exist...on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there."

Started only two weeks ago, over 75,000 people have now signed the petition, becoming one of the top-signed petitions on the website.