Ronaldo Replacing Coca Cola With Water Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

"Ronaldo is the new Elon Musk," said one user on Twitter.
Ronaldo Replacing Coca Cola With Water at Euro 2020 Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

Yesterday, a clip of Cristiano Ronaldo from a Euro 2020 press conference has gone viral. In the clip, Ronaldo is seen moving two bottles of Coca Cola out of the shot and replacing them with a water bottle.

He does this and says, "Agua," meaning water, asking people to drink that instead. The press conference continues a few chuckles later, but the actual repercussions come in in a few hours. Ronaldo's 2-second gesture put the cola company in big trouble as it lost about $4 billion from its market value.

Check out the video here:

The deadpan expression with which Ronaldo caused so much destruction has become the subject of memes on Twitter. Here's a look at some of the best memes:

Published: 17 Jun 2021,11:35 AM IST
