Zomato to Paytm: Here Are Some Ads That Erupted in Controversies

In the ad, a young Sachin leaves his own training to cheer for his seniors. The coach spots him there and slaps him, asking whether he wants to play or cheer for someone. The young boy is disappointed and hurt, but he returns to the coach and tells him that he wants to play.

Later, the video shows Sachin becoming one of the greatest players in cricket history. The clip ends with Sachin saying, “It’s all about the choices you make”