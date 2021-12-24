Interactive: Ranveer, Harrdy & Others’ Transformations Into 1983 World Cup Team

India’s win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup is the quintessential underdog story. On 18 June, 1983, India’s skipper Kapil Dev stepped onto the crease at 9/4 and went on to score 175 runs not out in an innings that Wisden dubbed “one of the most spectacular innings played in this form of cricket.”

An event like that deserves to be immortalised in cinema. Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 chronicles the events of the historic win with Ranveer Singh starring as Kapil Dev. Talking about the actor’s transformation, Dev told The Quint, “I was really surprised as to how the make-up people can do the job.”