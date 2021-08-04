Watch: Guwahati Woman Catches Man Who Groped Her, Pushes His Bike in the Drain

Bhavna Kashyap manages to catch the man who groped her, and confronts him.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
The video of a woman from Guwahati, Bhavna Kashyap, who managed to catch the man who groped her is going viral on social media.
Bhavna shared a video on Facebook where she is seen reprimanding the man, asking him to show his face, his identification, and describing what he did to her to the other pedestrians.
According to her Facebook post, Bhavna was walking on a street at Rukmini Nagar in Down Town, behind a busy street of Guwahati at 4:30 pm. The man, identified as Madhusana Rajkumar, who was travelling on his scooter passed by her and tried to ask her for directions.
However, this was only a ruse since he wanted to harass her. When Bhavna said she couldn't hear him, he came closer to her. Bhavna responded saying she was not aware of the location. As soon as she said this, he immediately groped her in the middle of the road.
Bhavna writes about how she felt during the moment, and how she managed to think quickly on her feet and catch him before he escaped by pushing his scooter into a nearby drain.
"For a second I lost sense of what had just happened.But seeing him try to elope, I spared no second thought and dragged him with the highest strength my body could exhibit in such an uncanny situation. While he kept racing his scooty up, I kept lifting his back tyre and sustained some half a minute of wordless tussle until I could finally push to drag him down into the drain," she explains.
She also talked about how this wasn't the first time something like this was happening and that the area of GS Road was notorious for crimes against women. She revealed that even though she was applauded by the pedestrians for her quick action, it was actually a result of facing years of trauma.
Watch the video here:
An FIR has been registered against Madhusana at Dispur Police Station and he will soon be presented in front of a magistrate in court.
A lot of users have applauded Bhavna for her courage and appreciated her quick action.
"I would like to intimate here that no woman is alone, vulnerable or in need of protection unless a section of society ostensibly holds her responsible for the sick mental processing of these men,. Let not be given birth to a ‘Nirbhaya’ everyday a man of such psychopathic mentality is born," writes Bhavna while ending her post.
Published: 04 Aug 2021,03:20 PM IST