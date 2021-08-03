Alleged Rape and Murder of 9-Year-Old Dalit Girl in Delhi Has Twitter Enraged

Women protest in Southwest Delhi following the alleged rape, murder and forced cremation of 9-year-old Dalit girl.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A 9-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped, murdered, and forcibly cremated by a priest and three employees of a crematorium in Southwest Delhi.
The family members of the girl have accused the police of negligence, and are demanding a copy of the FIR, which they have not yet received. Apparently, the girl was acquainted with the accused persons, Radhey Shyam, the priest at the crematorium, and Kuldeep Kumar (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Mohd Salim (49).
Reportedly, the girl lived in a rented space near the crematorium and went to get water from a cooler there at around 6 pm on Sunday. After that, the priest and three employees of the crematorium informed her mother that the girl had died of electrocution.
The accused then persuaded the girl's mother to cremate her as quickly as possible. They had claimed that if police file a case, the doctor's would steal the girl's organs during post-mortem, The Indian Express reported.
The mother claims that given the hurried cremation, the accused have sexually harassed her daughter.
The incident has saddened and angered users on Twitter, who have called for better action from authorities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 03 Aug 2021,04:28 PM IST