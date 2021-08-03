Alleged Rape and Murder of 9-Year-Old Dalit Girl in Delhi Has Twitter Enraged

The family members of the girl have accused the police of negligence, and are demanding a copy of the FIR, which they have not yet received. Apparently, the girl was acquainted with the accused persons, Radhey Shyam, the priest at the crematorium, and Kuldeep Kumar (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Mohd Salim (49).

Reportedly, the girl lived in a rented space near the crematorium and went to get water from a cooler there at around 6 pm on Sunday. After that, the priest and three employees of the crematorium informed her mother that the girl had died of electrocution.

The accused then persuaded the girl's mother to cremate her as quickly as possible. They had claimed that if police file a case, the doctor's would steal the girl's organs during post-mortem, The Indian Express reported.

The mother claims that given the hurried cremation, the accused have sexually harassed her daughter.