Police Officer Looks After Woman’s Baby While She Appears For An Examination

Daya Ben is being praised for helping a mother take care of her baby.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
A police officer named Daya Ben from Odhav, Ahemdabad, is being lauded for her compassion. The incident happened when Daya was stationed at the Gujarat High Court where an examination for Peon recruitment was being conducted.
Just before the exam was about to begin, she noticed a woman who was struggling to calm her 6-month-child down. Seeing her troubled, Daya decided to step in and offer her help to look after the baby so that his mother could appear for her exam.
Pictures of Daya playing with the baby were uploaded on Twitter by Ahemdabad police. They wrote in Gujarati, "Daya, a woman police constable, came to the aid of a mother who was taking her exams in Odhav, Ahemdabad. The constable stepped in when the infant started crying, allowing the mother to continue her exams without worrying about the child,"
The post soon went viral, and netizens were all praises for Daya. They showered blessings for her in the comments. One user wrote, "How can't your heart melt on seeing these pictures of a lady cop stepping in to help an examinee by taking care of the cute child #Police #Respect #cutenessoverload"
She was also felicitated by the Gujarat Police for her kindness. Sharing her pictures of receiving the appreciation letter, DGP of Gujarat wrote, "Dayaben has become a symbol of the sensitive side of #Gujarat Police. Happy to hand over a letter of appreciation to her."
