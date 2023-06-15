UK Police Officers Offer a Ride to the Brides After Their Coach Broke Down

Two brides were offered a ride to their wedding by UK police officers after their coach broke down.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
A sweet story of UK police officers giving a ride to brides is winning hearts online. Jemma and Sian Batchelor-Thomas were on their way to their wedding venue when their coach broke down. The worried brides were spotted by two UK officers who offered to give them a ride, making their wedding day even more special.
The incident was shared by the police on social media, along with pictures of the officers with the happy couple. In the post, Hedge End Neighbourhood Policing Team said, "We were in the right place at the right time this morning as a coach carrying a wedding party had broken down on St John's Road in Hedge End."
They further wrote, "We told them to hop in the police car, and we gave them a lift in style to their wedding venue, arriving with minutes to spare. We wish them all the best for a very happy future together and are very happy that we could be there to help!"
The officers were hailed by the internet and the heartwarming post was filled with congratulatory messages for the beautiful couple.
A user wrote, "Good work Hedge End Police. Great to see a good news story. Congratulations to the brides"
Here are some more comments:
