A Lone Bernie Sanders Sitting With His Mittens: Bollywood Edition

Two major events marked 20 January 2020 - one was the inauguration of US President and Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the other was Bernie Sanders meme-worthy photo that went viral. On the day of the swearing in ceremony, netizens found themselves amused by a photo of Sanders in which he is sitting at the bleachers with his hands folded in front of him. He's wearing mitten and a mask and looks quite 'casual.'

As the internet meme-d this photo endlessly, we decided to give it a Bollywood spin. Check it out!