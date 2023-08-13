Google Doodle Honors Late Bollywood Icon Sridevi On Her 60th Birthday
(Photo Courtesy: Google; Altered by The Quint)
In a tribute to the late Bollywood legend, Sridevi, Google commemorates her 60th birthday today (13 August) with a captivating animated doodle that captures the essence of her illustrious career.
Sridevi, an icon of Indian cinema, commanded the silver screen for four decades, leaving an indelible mark with her versatile performances. She began her journey as a child artist and quickly ascended to prominence with iconic roles in films like Mr. India, Chandni, and Sadma.
Her talent, beauty and impeccable acting skills made her a household name not only in India but across the globe.
The Google Doodle in question
The actor, often referred to as the 'First Female Superstar of Bollywood', effortlessly transitioned between diverse genres, displaying her prowess in drama, comedy, romance, and more. Her impact on the film industry was unparalleled, and her influence continues to inspire actors and filmmakers to this day.
However, Sridevi's life was marred by a tragic incident. In February 2018, she passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54 in Dubai, under mysterious circumstances. Her untimely death sent shockwaves through the industry and her countless fans worldwide. While the cause of her demise was officially stated as accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub, the circumstances surrounding her death continue to attract speculation and debate.
As cinephiles and admirers remember her on what would have been her 60th birthday, Sridevi's legacy endures through her unforgettable performances and the impact she had on shaping modern Indian cinema.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)