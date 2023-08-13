Google Doodle Honors Late Bollywood Icon Sridevi On Her 60th Birthday

In a tribute to the late Bollywood legend, Sridevi, Google commemorates her 60th birthday today (13 August) with a captivating animated doodle that captures the essence of her illustrious career.

Sridevi, an icon of Indian cinema, commanded the silver screen for four decades, leaving an indelible mark with her versatile performances. She began her journey as a child artist and quickly ascended to prominence with iconic roles in films like Mr. India, Chandni, and Sadma.

Her talent, beauty and impeccable acting skills made her a household name not only in India but across the globe.