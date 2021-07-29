Goa CM Draws Flak on Twitter After Victim Blaming Minors for Rape

"When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don’t listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police," said Sawant during a debate on Wednesday.

The incident Sawant is referring to is when four men posed as police officials and raped two girls after beating up the boys they were with at the beach on Sunday.

The statement has drawn severe backlash for victim blaming and users have taken to Twitter to criticise it.