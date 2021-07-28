Disabled Cyclist Travels From Hyderabad to Kerala in 10 Days

Ashraf's right leg was paralysed after an unfortunate car accident back in 2017. He started cycling as a way to cope with his depression. "My disability is my ability, and I want to show the world that nothing is impossible," he told The Times of India in 2017.

After his accident, he took years to recover and can only use one leg to pedal, and a few fingers on his right hand. But his love for mountains and cycling surpasses everything else, and he has decided to make this journey despite it all.

He worked as a computer engineer in Dubai before losing his job. He says that his injury is no deterrent to his efforts.

He aims to reach Khardung La, one of the highest motorable passes globally, at an altitude of 17,582 feet, by cycling 100-150 kms each day.

(With inputs from Times Now).