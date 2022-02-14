Here’s Why This Dialogue by Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Gehraiyaan' Is Going Viral

Did you spot this detail from Gehraiyaan?
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Gehraiyaan is all users on Twitter are talking about. Whether it is dissing the film or praising it, one thing is for sure: it has caught the attention of uses online; so much so that many of them have started watching particular scenes and decoding their meaning.
One of those scene is an interaction between Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Tia (Ananya Panday). In a heated conversation, Zain tells Tia "You treat me like an outsider."
The line has caught the attention of users online who think this scene has played out in a very similar manner to their much famous moment at Rajeev Masand's Newcomer Roundtable. The much-memed incident had the same duo involved, where Ananya Panday talks about how she has struggled too despite her connections in the industry to which Chaturvedi says, "Everyone has their own struggle. The only difference is jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai. (Their struggle begins where our dreams end)"
The moment quickly became famous since the "Nepotism in Bollywood vs Outsiders" debate is always a hot topic in India.
Now that Gehraiyaan had a similar scene, users on Twitter cannot help but wonder if this was an intentional meta or just a coincidence. We surely hopely it's the former.
Here's what a user on Twitter wrote after they first spotted the scene. The reactions to that are GOLD.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)