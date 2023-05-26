From India To Sweden On 2 Wheels: This Man Cycled Across Continents For Love
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Indian artist, Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia's extraordinary journey of love and determination is, once again, making the rounds on the internet and captivating netizens.
The artist, hailing from India, fell head over heels for Charlotte, a Swedish woman. The couple's incredible journey was recently shared on Instagram by user @mignonettetakespictures, and it has since garnered significant attention.
The post recounts their heartwarming love story, which began when 19-year-old Charlotte drove for 22 days in a van to India. She not only wanted to see Pradyumna's artwork but also wanted him draw her portrait.
As Pradyumna sketched, he was spellbound by Charlotte's beauty, and the two fell in love shortly. They tied the knot, but circumstances forced them to be separated, with Charlotte returning to Sweden while Pradyumna remained in India.
However, their separation did not deter Pradyumna.
With sheer determination, he pedaled for four months and three weeks, covering an average distance of 70 kilometers (44 miles) every day. His tireless efforts paid off when he was finally reunited with Charlotte in Sweden, where they went on to build a life together, raising children and sharing a lifelong bond.
The now-viral post has garnered immense attention, fetching nearly 202K likes and sparking several comments.
An Instagram user replied, "We need a movie about them" while another joked, "I don't wanna hear anymore excuses from any man after this story".
Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia's awe-inspiring story was turned into a literary adaptation titled The Amazing Story Of The Man Who Cycled From India To Europe For Love.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)