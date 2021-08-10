The Mayor of Washington Just Announced Free AirPods for Teens Who Get Vaccinated

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington DC made the announcement on Twitter.
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
In order to encourage more teenagers to get their vaccines, the mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, just announced free Apple AirPods with the first dose.
In her tweet, she also mentions three vaccination centres (Brookland MS, Sousa MS, Johnson MS) where this incentive is available. Further, she also announces that the teenagers will stand a chance to win a $25,000 scholarship or an iPad and headphones. Only teenagers between the ages of 12-17 are eligible.
Check out the announcement here:
The tweet also mentions certain criteria that need to be fulfilled, such as the dose being taken has to be the first one, along with bringing a parent or guardian along to the centre. If the teenagers fulfil these categories, they are eligible to get free AirPods and also stand a chance to win other benefits.
