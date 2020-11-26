Watch: 4 Adorable Penguins Set Out To Visit a Football Stadium

Four penguins named Izzy, Darwin, Tombo and Charlotte of the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago were recently taken for a rather unique visit to a nearby football stadium. As part of their field trip, the four birds visited Soldier Field, a popular NFL ground that is also home to the Chicago Bears.

In videos uploaded by the aquarium’s official handle, the penguins can first be seen walking around the stadium and then proceeding to the locker rooms as well. The initiative has been appreciated by a lot of people online who have recognized the aquarium’s efforts in keeping the birds engaged despite being closed. Earlier, two of these penguins, Izzy and Darwin, also went to Field Museum, Chicago in July. The pictures of the same were shared on Shedd Aquarium’s official page and retweeted by the Soccer Field Twitter handle as well.