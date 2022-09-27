Man Orders Laptop From Flipkart, Receives Bars of Detergent Soap Instead

He has also shared some updates about the incident. In the comments, he revealed that he spoke to the delivery executive again, who himself wasn’t aware of Flipkart’s open-box scheme. He also admitted that the package wasn’t opened in front of him. Sharma also said that Flipkart has promised to initiate a refund, but he hasn’t received anything yet. Lastly, he also mentioned that a complaint has been filed at the local police station with the help of some relatives.